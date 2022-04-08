If you or someone you know has high blood pressure and 18-65 years old, then contact us to enroll in our study looking at the effects of potatoes on blood pressure.

You will receive a total of $200 to visit our facility 3 times in 6 weeks while you gain nutrition education on the DASH diet and menus to incorporate potatoes in the diet. Some anthropometric measurements, free body composition analysis, nutritional assessment, blood pressure measurements, cooking video demonstrations and questionnaires will be involved.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Dr Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or by phone 806-834-2286.

Thank You!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.