Fall 2022: CASC 3100 Leadership & Team Building
CASC 3100 Leadership & Team Building is being offered in the Fall 2022. This course will provide an opportunity to connect with likeminded individuals in a small classroom setting. Students will acquire skills necessary for success, enhance their teamwork outlook and involvement, engage in critical thinking, and become more aware of how their actions affect their leadership and team. 
Posted:
8/8/2022

Originator:
Justin Houser

Email:
Justin.Houser@ttu.edu

Department:
Arts and Sciences


