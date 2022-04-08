There will be questionnaires, diet recalls, and cooking video demonstrations that include recipes with vegetables. Participants will also receive a digital weighing scale and digital blood pressure monitor to record their blood pressure and body weight at home.

You will receive a total of $120 if you complete the study.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Dr. Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or 806 834-2286.





Thank you!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.