Do you or someone you know have high blood pressure and above 18 years of age? Enroll in this 6-week study that requires only one face-to-face visit and the rest of the study is online!
There will be questionnaires, diet recalls, and cooking video demonstrations that include recipes with vegetables. Participants will also receive a digital weighing scale and digital blood pressure monitor to record their blood pressure and body weight at home.
You will receive a total of $120 if you complete the study.
For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Dr. Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or 806 834-2286.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.