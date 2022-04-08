TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want to earn money to learn culinary medicine?
Do you or someone you know have high blood pressure and above 18 years of age? Enroll in this 6-week study that requires only one face-to-face visit and the rest of the study is online! 

There will be questionnaires, diet recalls, and cooking video demonstrations that include recipes with vegetables. Participants will also receive a digital weighing scale and digital blood pressure monitor to record their blood pressure and body weight at home.

 
You will receive a total of $120 if you complete the study.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Dr. Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or 806 834-2286.

Thank you!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
8/4/2022

Originator:
Shannon Galyean

Email:
shannon.galyean@ttu.edu

Department:
Nutritional Sciences


