As we celebrate growth at Texas Tech, we remain mindful of our commitment to providing students with a personalized educational experience. To achieve our mission of effectively shrinking the lecture hall and providing Red Raiders with more individual attention for problem solving, the TLPDC is announcing the integration of STEP Program Learning Assistants into high enrollment STEM courses.

This program, modeled from the highly successful Learning Assistant Program at the University of Colorado at Boulder, will be customized to suit the needs of students and faculty at Texas Tech. Specifically, STEP LAs will lead learning communities and facilitate active-learning in large enrollment STEM courses.