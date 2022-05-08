TOSM staff will be installing the latest approved Banner patches and upgrades in production beginning Saturday, August 6th, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. During this maintenance, the following systems may be intermittently unavailable:
- Banner Admin
- Banner 8 SSB
- Banner 9 Employee Self-Service
- Banner 9 Faculty Self-Service
- Banner 9 General Self-Service
- Banner 9 Student Self-Service
- Banner 9 Student Registration
- Integrations with Banner utilizing Banner APIs delivered by Ellucian
- Banner Recruit Integration
- Banner Communication Management
Due to other maintenance
being done in the evening, please anticipate unavailability of these applications until that work is completed as well (6:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CDT).
If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.