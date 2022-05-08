TOSM staff will be installing the latest approved Banner patches and upgrades in production beginning Saturday, August 6th, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. During this maintenance, the following systems may be intermittently unavailable: Banner Admin

Banner 8 SSB

Banner 9 Employee Self-Service

Banner 9 Faculty Self-Service

Banner 9 General Self-Service

Banner 9 Student Self-Service

Banner 9 Student Registration

Integrations with Banner utilizing Banner APIs delivered by Ellucian

Banner Recruit Integration

Banner Communication Management Due to other maintenance being done in the evening, please anticipate unavailability of these applications until that work is completed as well (6:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CDT).

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/5/2022



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





