Production Banner Upgrades Saturday, August 6 - Banner Impacted
TOSM staff will be installing the latest approved Banner patches and upgrades in production beginning Saturday, August 6th, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. During this maintenance, the following systems may be intermittently unavailable:
  • Banner Admin
  • Banner 8 SSB
  • Banner 9 Employee Self-Service
  • Banner 9 Faculty Self-Service
  • Banner 9 General Self-Service
  • Banner 9 Student Self-Service
  • Banner 9 Student Registration
  • Integrations with Banner utilizing Banner APIs delivered by Ellucian
  • Banner Recruit Integration
  • Banner Communication Management
Due to other maintenance being done in the evening, please anticipate unavailability of these applications until that work is completed as well (6:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CDT). 

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
