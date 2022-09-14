STUDENTS! The Texas Tech University Career Center is excited to bring you this year’s Graduate and Professional School Fair on September 14, 2022 from 11am-3pm! This event is open to all Texas Tech students and alumni that are wanting to learn more about masters and/or doctoral programs. Recruiters from Texas Tech and other universities across the state will be available to answer questions about admissions, tuition and other requirements for programs.

To register for this event, please log into Hire Red Raiders: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101125456

If you have any questions, please email Tori.Ha@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210