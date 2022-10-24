Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for The Masked Taco! Get your chef-inspired street tacos while supplies last!
The Masked Taco (Street Taco Event) | The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Thursday, October 27 & Friday, October 28
11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm
Check location for menu, while supplies last!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu