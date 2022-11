That’s so Ramen! | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for That’s so Ramen! That’s so Ramen! | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

Thursday, Dec 1 & Friday, Dec 2

11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Check location for menu, while supplies last! All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook @EatAtTexasTech Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu Posted:

11/28/2022



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Arts & Entertainment