TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Diwali at The Commons

Join the Commons at Talkington Hall for Diwali!

Diwali at The Commons
Monday, October 24
11 am to 3 pm & 5 pm to 8:30 pm
Check location for menu & pricing, while supplies last!

The entrées include a choice of Chicken Masala, Pork Vindaloo, or Paneer Butter Masala over white rice with vegetable medley, naan, and rose pudding for dessert (menu & event subject to change).

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/17/2022

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2022

Location:
Commons at Talkington Hall

Categories