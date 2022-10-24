Join the Commons at Talkington Hall for Diwali!

Diwali at The Commons

Monday, October 24

11 am to 3 pm & 5 pm to 8:30 pm

Check location for menu & pricing, while supplies last!

The entrées include a choice of Chicken Masala, Pork Vindaloo, or Paneer Butter Masala over white rice with vegetable medley, naan, and rose pudding for dessert (menu & event subject to change).

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality@ttu.edu