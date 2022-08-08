CLAS 4310: Plagues and Perceptions Fall 2022, Wednesdays 2-4:50 pm Dr. Pamela Zinn

Bodies piling up in homes and in the streets, unburied. Gruesome deaths. Isolation from family and friends. A punishment from the gods? Plain old bad luck? Time the only cure. Sound familiar? It is and it isn't. The ancient Greeks and Romans were no more immune to plagues than we are. Real, mythical, and symbolic, plagues loomed large in their lives and cultures. In this course we will study the plagues of the ancient Greeks and Romans, their impact, and how they remembered them. In the process we may even ask new questions of our own.

