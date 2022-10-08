The Texas Tech School of Art presents the 2022 School of Art Faculty Exhibition, hosted by The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.The Texas Tech University School of Art Faculty consists of over thirty full-time faculty and adjunct instructors who support the School's academic mission. Faculty are engaged in a variety of research projects and creative activities that help them stay abreast of their fields, keep them at the forefront as leaders in their disciplines and across disciples, and help them to better prepare students with traditional techniques, up-to date technology, and innovative ideas.

The 2022 School of Art Faculty Exhibition is currently on at LHUCA (511 Ave. K Lubbock, TX 79401) until October 1st.

Art History faculty will present their current research during a symposium in September, date and time to be announced. Posted:

