New and Returning Students May Visit Holden Hall for Support with Enrollment Needs

In an effort to centralize support services as we welcome new and returning Red Raiders, Texas Tech University will host a OneStop Pop-Up Shop in Holden Hall. During this time, students will have access to many campus resources, as they prepare for enrollment. The event will be held in Holden Hall beginning August 12 – 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following departments are scheduled to participate:

DIVISION OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

HOSPITALITY SERVICES

LEARNING CENTER

MILITARY & VETERANS PROGRAMS

OPERATIONS DIVISION

OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

PARENT & FAMILY RELATIONS

STUDENT BUSINESS SERVICES

STUDENT FINANCIAL AID & SCHOLARSHIPS

STUDENT HEALTH SERVICES

STUDENT LIFE

TITLE IX

TRANSITION & ENGAGEMENT

TRANSPORTATION & PARKING SERVICES

UNDERGRADUATE ADMISSIONS

UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE

UNIVERSITY CAREER CENTER

UNIVERSITY ID OFFICE

UNIVERSITY RECREATION

UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING

Extended OneStop in Student Union Building

An additional OneStop will be available in the Student Union Building for students needing to meet with Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid & Scholarships & Military & Veteran’s Program on the following days:

August 25th – September 2nd, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



