New and Returning Students May Visit Holden Hall for Support with Enrollment Needs
In an effort to centralize support services as we welcome new and returning Red Raiders, Texas Tech University will host a OneStop Pop-Up Shop in Holden Hall. During this time, students will have access to many campus resources, as they prepare for enrollment. The event will be held in Holden Hall beginning August 12 – 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following departments are scheduled to participate:
DIVISION OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
HOSPITALITY SERVICES
LEARNING CENTER
MILITARY & VETERANS PROGRAMS
OPERATIONS DIVISION
OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR
PARENT & FAMILY RELATIONS
STUDENT BUSINESS SERVICES
STUDENT FINANCIAL AID & SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT HEALTH SERVICES
STUDENT LIFE
TITLE IX
TRANSITION & ENGAGEMENT
TRANSPORTATION & PARKING SERVICES
UNDERGRADUATE ADMISSIONS
UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE
UNIVERSITY CAREER CENTER
UNIVERSITY ID OFFICE
UNIVERSITY RECREATION
UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING
Extended OneStop in Student Union Building
An additional OneStop will be available in the Student Union Building for students needing to meet with Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid & Scholarships & Military & Veteran’s Program on the following days:
- August 25th – September 2nd, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.