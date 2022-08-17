Join us for this one-day, action-packed, in-person Sharpening Your Digital Edge Conference on August 17,2022. You will learn from an amazing line-up of speakers and presenters who will bring fresh ideas for the most significant impact on online and social media strategy. This conference will provide attendees with new tactics, resources, and best practices in eCommerce, marketing, and online business protection.

SBDCcares" for a special registration rate of $45. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided. To register, please visit https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15866 Use coupon code "" for a special registration rate of $45. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.

Sharpening Your Digital Edge Business, Social Media & Cyber Conference Wednesday, August 17, 2022 9:00 am to 4:00 pm The Willows Event Center 6303 82nd Street Lubbock, TX 79424 https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/conference

