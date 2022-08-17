TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
eCommerce, Social Media Marketing & Cyber Conference
Join us for this one-day, action-packed, in-person Sharpening Your Digital Edge Conference on August 17,2022. You will learn from an amazing line-up of speakers and presenters who will bring fresh ideas for the most significant impact on online and social media strategy. This conference will provide attendees with new tactics, resources, and best practices in eCommerce, marketing, and online business protection.

To register, please visit https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15866 Use coupon code "SBDCcares" for a special registration rate of $45. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided. 

Sharpening Your Digital Edge
Business, Social Media & Cyber Conference
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
9:00 am to 4:00 pm
The Willows Event Center
6303 82nd Street
Lubbock, TX 79424
Posted:
8/11/2022

Originator:
Huey Lee

Email:
huey.lee@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 8/17/2022

Location:
The Willows Event Center

Categories