The TTU School of Music Stage Crew facilitates performance events in Hemmle Recital Hall and Kent R. Hance Chapel. Performance events take place at 7:30pm or 8pm on weekdays and in the afternoons on weekends. Promotion and pay raises are available with experience. Please email a resume and two references to Clark.Preston@ttu.edu if you are interested in this position or if you have any other questions. Posted:

8/16/2022



Originator:

Clark Preston



Email:

clark.preston@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities