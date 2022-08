The Child Development Research Center is hiring Student Assistants!

- Assist classroom teachers with duties such as interacting and meeting needs of children, preparing materials for activities, sanitizing classrooms, etc.

- Work up to 19.5 hours per week

- $9.00/hour





How to apply:

- Vist: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/cdrc/career_opportunities.php

- Fill out the application

- Email application to cdrc@ttu.edu or drop off in person at the CDRC building at the corner of 15th and Akron