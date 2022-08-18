The Rawls Testing Center administers online exams for students of the Rawls College of Business. We are looking to hire new Student Assistants for the upcoming Fall 2022 term, with the opportunity to stay on for the Spring term.

RTC Student Assistant Duties:

Proctoring: monitoring students during their exams, watching for any unauthorized materials (cell phones, smartwatches, unauthorized notes), and assisting students with logging in to their exams through Blackboard.

Reception: checking students in/out of the testing center, verifying they have no unauthorized materials, and providing them with any testing materials they are authorized to have. Student-workers may also answer basic student questions about the RTC.

Requirements for this position:

Must be a current Graduate student, taking only Graduate-level courses

Able to move continuously about the test room for extended periods with some short stops

Availability/Hours:

Our hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 8am – 8pm and Friday 8am-5pm

Many shifts available, up to 19.5 hrs. a week

Rate of pay is $10 an hour

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in applying, please send your availability (class schedule) and resume attached in an email to Rawls.TestingCenter@ttu.edu.

Application for the position does NOT guarantee an interview. Selected applicants that meet our criteria listed above will be interviewed, and the best candidates will be chosen for the positions available.

For more information about the Rawls Testing Center, please visit our website: http://testing.ba.ttu.edu.