University Library begins Fall ’22 With Variety of Workshops

The University Library offers a series of workshops great for new students and upperclassmen alike. Some workshops include:

 

1.     Keep Calm and go to Document Delivery: Learn how to access books or other materials, whether online or in-person, with our Document Delivery team.

2.     #Wellness Wednesdays with Erin Burns: Improve physical health with yoga and walking groups with our own Erin Burns.

3.     Crocheting and Sewing: We have new crafting courses at the Makerspace to make things such as pencil pouches and square bags.

4.     Make with Code, 3D Printing and MORE: Another set of workshops the Makerspace offers workshops on working with digital art and computer science software.

5.    Making Note: Mastering Techniques for Taking Useful and Organized Notes Within Academic Courses with Amy Dye-Reeves

 

 

 

You can find the times and locations of each workshop in the following link. Please register in advance.

 

For more information, contact libraries.reference@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/23/2022

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


