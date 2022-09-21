TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Second to Naan Mediterranean choices at Sam's Place SUB
Sam's Place in the SUB has a brand-new menu and is now serving a flavorful blend of Mediterranean entrées on campus!

Located inside Sam’s Place SUB, the Second to Naan concept is serving chef created options that lets your taste buds set sail towards flavor. Red Raiders can build their own bowl or Naanarito with a choice of fresh veggies, authentic sauces, and options such as skirt steak, falafel, meatballs and chicken. Second to Naan features a variety of Halal Food choices and vegan options in the heart of campus.

Check menus for food symbols or visit smartchoices.ttu.edu for more information. 

Red Raiders who are still looking for their favorite Mexican food entrées from Sam’s Place SUB can find tasty choices just a short walk away in The Common’s at Talkington Hall or Sam’s Place at Wall/Gates.

Posted:
9/21/2022

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


