Purpose: Student tour guides are a key component in College Connect’s function. We aim to provide our students with supportive services and an opportunity for professional growth; while also accomplishing necessary departmental duties. This job entails representing the Texas Tech University by providing a welcoming environment and presenting pertinent information about campus to our future Red Raiders. Essential Job Functions: The primary job function of the Tour Guide is to create a welcoming, inclusive, and exciting environment when conducting campus tours for K-12 students. Other job duties include, but are not limited to, performing administrative tasks set out by staff members, campus tour lead, and program coordinator.





Desired Goals: • Promote Texas Tech University to prospective students and represent College Connect as university ambassadors • Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation. • Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs. • Undergraduate Student Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities: • Willing to familiarize themselves with history, functions, and layout of Texas Tech University campus • Great public speaking skills- comfortable delivering tours to students K-12; as well as, prioritizing their safety • Flexible with and willing to perform other administrative tasks • Dependable, timely, and responsible • Receptive to receiving feedback to ensure maximum success of K-12 campus tours and College Connect events from Program Coordinator and Tour Guide Lead • Must have the ability to retain detailed information, to work outdoors in year-round weather conditions, and walk/stand for extended periods • Ability to work as a team and problem solve • Takes initiative-can work independently and provide updates in a timely manner • Possess a high level of organizational skills and attention to detail • Outstanding professional communication skills via phone, email, and social media.



