Let the University Career Center help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd.

There are several ways to craft your document to demonstrate your exceptional skills and knowledge to help land your position, whether it’s a job, a student organization, or an internship.

Visit the UCC table on Friday, September 16th from 8am-4pm at the Engineering Opportunities Center during our Resume Pop-Up event between classes to have a friendly career counselor critique or give you suggestions on how to make your document shine.

Visit our website to see the dates and locations of all Resume Pop-Up events. Can’t make any of these dates? We are open Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm for virtual and in-person appointments of all types, including resume critiques. Just visit Hire Red Raiders to make an appointment or call 806-742-2210.

Please email Tori.Ha@ttu.edu with any questions about Resume Pop-Ups.