Join the Texas Tech Innovation Hub on September 30th to October 2nd! In 72 hours, you’ll unlock your potential, grow your network, and create new ideas! This exciting weekend is the best way to understand the entrepreneurial mindset. Get hands-on experience forming a team around an idea, validating your idea through customer discovery, developing a presentation, and pitching to a panel of Sharks! The team with the best pitch to the judges (Sharks) will win $1,000! This event is 100% FREE and includes meals and swag! Learn more and register online at innovationhub.ttu.edu or contact Kevin Fehr at kevin.fehr@ttu.edu for more information! Don’t wait! Registration closes September 23rd, 2022! > Register here! Posted:

9/21/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 9/30/2022



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental