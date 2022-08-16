The Texas Tech Innovation Hub established the Prototype Fund to further the development of startups participating in Innovation Hub programs.
The Prototype Fund serves to
- Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups
- To assist TTU faculty, community, and students in furthering IP development because of the NSF I-Corps recommendations
- To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs
- To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals
Validate your technology startup by constructing a prototype! Awards range from $5,000 to $25,000 based on budget, need, and the startup's proposal. For more information, contact Ganga Baskar at Ganga.Baskar@ttu.edu.