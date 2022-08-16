Applications for the 2022 Prototype Fund are open! Apply before September 27th!

The Texas Tech Innovation Hub established the Prototype Fund to further the development of startups participating in Innovation Hub programs. The Prototype Fund serves to Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups

To assist TTU faculty, community, and students in furthering IP development because of the NSF I-Corps recommendations

To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs

To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals Validate your technology startup by constructing a prototype! Awards range from $5,000 to $25,000 based on budget, need, and the startup's proposal. For more information, contact Ganga Baskar at Ganga.Baskar@ttu.edu. Don’t wait! Applications close September 27th, 2022. Apply today at innovationhub.ttu.edu! Posted:

8/16/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





