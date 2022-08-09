iLaunch is a pitch competition to identify, grow, and launch startup companies. The art of the pitch is an essential skill that every entrepreneur must possess, and practice makes perfect! Plus, just check out the prizes:
1st Place: $10,000
2nd Place: $3,000
3rd Place: $1,000
The top 10 finalists will be mentored and advance to the iLaunch Competition Event where competitors present to "sharks".
Get ready and join us in the shark tank! Applications close October 26th, 2022! Learn more and apply by visiting innovationhub.ttu.edu. For more details, contact Kevin Fehr at kevin.fehr@ttu.edu. APPLY HERE! >
