WIN UP TO $10,000 TO LAUNCH YOUR NEXT VENTURE!

iLaunch is a pitch competition to identify, grow, and launch startup companies. The art of the pitch is an essential skill that every entrepreneur must possess, and practice makes perfect! Plus, just check out the prizes: 1st Place: $10,000 2nd Place: $3,000 3rd Place: $1,000 The top 10 finalists will be mentored and advance to the iLaunch Competition Event where competitors present to "sharks".

Get ready and join us in the shark tank! Applications close October 26th, 2022! Learn more and apply by visiting innovationhub.ttu.edu. For more details, contact Kevin Fehr at kevin.fehr@ttu.edu. APPLY HERE! > Posted:

9/22/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

