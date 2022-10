DO YOU HAVE THE NEXT BIG IDEA?

Do you have the next BIG IDEA that your mom loves, but you haven’t told anyone else about? Know you got the next big thing? The Red Raider Idea Competition is the event for you! Compete to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes by submitting a 60-second video explaining your idea! The competition is open to participants of all ages! You’re one-minute away from $2k! Learn more and apply by visiting innovationhub.ttu.edu. For details, contact Kathryn Dankesreiter at kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu. Don’t wait! Applications close October 26th, 2022! APPLY HERE > Posted:

10/17/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Departmental