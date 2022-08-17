Greet customers in prompt and courteous manner

Listen well, Take drink and cookie orders

Prepare and serve espresso, latte, coffee, tea as requested

Serve water and soda in cans or bottles; provide ice in cups as requested

Bake cookies in counter-top oven

Place baked cookies on display board with cover

Serve baked cookies to customer

Take payments by cash or debit card

Make change as needed

Clean tables and counter tops as needed

Sanitize tables and counter surfaces twice each day

Wash rinse, sanitize utensils

Sweep as needed and at end of day

Manage trash

Prepare, test, and dispose of sanitizing solution as needed

Monitor and report supply amounts (for cups, napkins, straws, etc.)

Restock supplies as needed

Keep coffee bar space neat and organized

Must be able to:

- Lift 20lbs.

-Stand for extended length of time

-Walk to tables in coffee bar area, bend and stoop to pick up trash, mop, sweep, clean and sanitize

-Must be able to twist, as well as reach above, below, and at shoulder height

- Create and adhere to a weekly schedule