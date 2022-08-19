MUHL 5324 – Analysis of non-Western Musics CRN: 39781
Goals:
The course has two goals: first, to show how transcription and analysis
inform ethnomusicological thinking, and second, evaluate ideas and
methods in the analysis of musical behavior, events, and structures.
Emphasis:
This course will concentrate on the analysis, notation, transcription, and
event and performance analysis of non-Western musics.
Class Meets Wednesdays 2:00pm-4:50pm.
For more information or graduate student info, contact: Dr. Lauryn Salazar (l.salazar@ttu.edu)