MUHL 5324 – Analysis of non-Western Musics CRN: 39781

Goals:

The course has two goals: first, to show how transcription and analysis

inform ethnomusicological thinking, and second, evaluate ideas and

methods in the analysis of musical behavior, events, and structures.

Emphasis:

This course will concentrate on the analysis, notation, transcription, and

event and performance analysis of non-Western musics.

Class Meets Wednesdays 2:00pm-4:50pm.

For more information or graduate student info, contact: Dr. Lauryn Salazar (l.salazar@ttu.edu)