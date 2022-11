Be a part of the Innovation Hub’s NEW monthly event! Sessions will discuss a variety of topics from venture creation to building competitive funding applications. This program is open to faculty, students, community members, and well, everyone! Join us for a bite to eat at our next FREE Lunch & Learn. View all the topics and register for our next event! REGISTER HERE > RSVP today! For more details, contact Kathryn Dankesreiter at Kathryn.Dankesreiter@ttu.edu. Posted:

