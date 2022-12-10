TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TODAY: Food Trucks at Memorial Circle!

Your purchase is going toward a good cause! A percentage of proceeds is donated by the vendors to send new students to Red Raider Camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. Red Raider Camp is a 3-day, 2-night history and traditions camp where new students meet friends, have fun, and learn more about their new home at Texas Tech University.

Mark your calendar! Don’t miss out on Red Raider Camp’s Food Truck Festival coming to Memorial Circle throughout the Fall semester.

                    Wednesday, October 19          Wednesday, October 26             Wednesday, November 2

                         Wednesday, November 9          Wednesday, November 16      Wednesday, November 30

To keep up with which food trucks will be featured on our stories each month, follow Red Raider Camp on Instagram or Facebook!
10/12/2022

Red Raider Camp

redraidercamp@ttu.edu

Red Raider Camp

Time: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2022

Memorial Circle

