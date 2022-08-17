Looking for undergraduate students interested in a paid research internship in the nutrition, food sciences, or agriculture studies for one year. Must be planning to either work or continue with school in these fields (pre-med not eligible). This is part of a USDA grant focusing on mentorship and education. You will be paired with a mentor and research study of your interest. You will also be given support from the achievement center, networking seminars with community members, and practice presenting research. If you are interested, please click the link below for more information and to apply! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/usda_reeu/