On Monday, August 29th, 2022, the School of Theatre and Dance will hold general auditions for As You Like It, The Secretaries, and The Book Club Play (part of the New Canon Reading Series) from 6:30p until 10:30p in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre & Dance Complex, rehearsal room 167.





Auditions are open to all TTU students, faculty, and staff.

Callbacks for As You Like It will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 7:00p – 10:30p.

Callbacks for The Secretaries will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 7:00p – 10:30p.

There will not be any callbacks for The Book Club Play.

Complete audition information is posted on the SOTD Audition Portal.





Questions? Email SOTDAuditions@groups.ttu.edu.