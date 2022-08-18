|
The SMITTEN Lab is looking for graduate students to volunteer in the lab. Graduate students would assist with data collection, recruitment, data management, and supervising undergraduate students. The lab is specifically interested in Psychology, Communication, and MFT graduate students. Volunteers must commit to 5 to 10 hours a week to the lab. Please contact emma.willis@ttu.edu or further information.
|Posted:
8/18/2022
Originator:
Emma Willis
Email:
Emma.Willis@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
