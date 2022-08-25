The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on the FootPrints service, www.footprints.ttu.edu , on Friday, August 26, 2022, between 3:00 AM and 7:00 AM CDT. During the maintenance window, customers may experience a brief interruption of service. In addition, issue management within www.askit.ttu.edu , the TTU IT self-help portal, will be unavailable during this time.

Please note that this maintenance will not change the customer experience in FootPrints or askIT. If you would like more information about the FootPrints service or experience any issues with the FootPrints service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

