Call for Entries:

“High and Dry: A Photographic Exhibition of

Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands”

International Affairs of Texas Tech University invites photographers of all levels to submit work reflecting the dry lands theme of this premiere juried exhibition. The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection.

Juror: The International Affairs of Texas Tech University is honored to have Peter Poulides as the juror for the 22nd Annual High and Dry photography competition.

Peter is the founder and executive director of the Dallas Center for Photography - https://dallascenterforphotography.org/.

Submission Deadline: October 1, 2022

Eligibility: Open to all photographers, both amateur and professional

Entry Fee: $6.00 per image, 5 image maximum

Awards: $600 First Place / $300 Second Place / $150 Third Place

Information: For more information and the entry form, go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/High_and_Dry/index.php.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock,

as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.