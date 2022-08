The TTU University Singers (MUEN 3101-202) recruiting for Fall 2022!

University Singers is an un-auditioned treble choir open to singers from all majors throughout Texas Tech. All soprano and alto singers are welcome to sing with us!





If you have any questions, please contact our conductors:

Hwanwook Lee (hwanlee@ttu.edu)

Michael Mills (mil71141@ttu.edu)





and you can also find more info from our Choirs Ensembles page:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/programs/ensembles/choir/university-singers.php