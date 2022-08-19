The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Sonic Foundry educational opportunity on Wednesday, August 24, 10am—12pm (CT). Mediasite Enterprise Video platform enhances online and hybrid coursework with video recording, live streaming, virtual meetings, polls and quizzes, and enhanced captioning capabilities.

The educational event will include the following topics from Sonic Foundry professionals:

· Advantages of Mediasite

· Highlights of New Products and Features

· Captioning Enhancements

· Learning tips and best practices for video production

· Additional Tips and Tricks in Higher Education

· Engage with Sonic Foundry: Questions & Answers



Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 10am—12pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.