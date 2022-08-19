TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Virtual Training on August 24, 10am—12pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Sonic Foundry educational opportunity on Wednesday, August 24, 10am—12pm (CT). Mediasite Enterprise Video platform enhances online and hybrid coursework with video recording, live streaming, virtual meetings, polls and quizzes, and enhanced captioning capabilities.

The educational event will include the following topics from Sonic Foundry professionals:

·         Advantages of Mediasite

·         Highlights of New Products and Features

·         Captioning Enhancements

·         Learning tips and best practices for video production

·         Additional Tips and Tricks in Higher Education

·         Engage with Sonic Foundry: Questions & Answers
 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 10am—12pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.


 
Posted:
8/19/2022

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


Categories