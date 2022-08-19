A vulnerability was recently found in Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems. If exploited, attackers could gain access to private information on your system or take full control of your system/device. Mac computers using Apple's Safari browser may also be vulnerable.

The TTU IT Division recommends updating your Apple products immediately to protect yourself and institutional data and information resources. Additionally, we recommend configuring your system to install updates automatically in order to better protect yourself in the future. You may find information on installing updates, as well as configuring automatic updates, in the following locations:

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.