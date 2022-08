This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

SAB applications are now open today through September 6th! The application can be accessed on TechConnect! Be sure to follows us on Instagram @texastechsab to keep up with events and application updates! Posted:

8/25/2022



Originator:

Gracie Hancock



Email:

Gracie.Hancock@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization