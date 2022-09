Today is the LAST DAY to submit your Fall applications for SAB! Make sure you submit your application on TechConnect by the end of the day in order to join the best student org on campus! Don't forget to follow us on Instagram @texastechsab to keep up with upcoming events!!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Categories

Student Organization