Workforce Recruitment Program - Registration now open!
Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability looking for a federal internship or position?
The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is a recruitment program managed by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Defense to provide students and recent graduates with informational interviews with federal employees and the opportunity to be recruited. 

To participate, students MUST meet the following criteria: 
-Be a U.S. citizen
-Have a disability
-Be a current student OR recent graduate

To learn more about this program and the application steps, visit the University Career Center website or www.wrp.gov. Registration is open until October 13, 2022. 
8/31/2022

Ashley Penner

ashley.penner@ttu.edu

University Career Center


