Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability looking for a federal internship or position? The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is a recruitment program to provide students and recent graduates with informational interviews with federal employees and the opportunity to be recruited for federal internships and full-time positions. To provide an overview of this program, the University Career Center will be hosting a virtual infosession on Friday, September 16; registration available here.

For more information, visit the University Career Center website or www.wrp.gov