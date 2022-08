Want to work with family members and individuals with terminal illness (e.g., cancer; dementia)? Come join the GRILL Lab. Looking for Freshman, Sophomores, and Juniors. We have numerous studies ongoing at UMC, TTUHSC, and Covenant. Apply below! You will learn how to collect data, enter data, write up abstracts, and write up manuscripts.





https://jonathansinger3.wixsite.com/my-site/join-the-lab