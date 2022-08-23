Paid Research Participants Needed: The Selective Attention & Perception Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study on how people attend to visual stimuli and make perceptual judgments. Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English fluently. Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1.5-2 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

Participants will receive $20/hr for the fMRI session.

For more information or to volunteer, please email shinyoung.jung@ttu.edu (Shinyoung Jung) or saplab.ttu@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Principle Investigator: Dr. Miranda Scolari (miranda.scolari@ttu.edu).

Thus study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.