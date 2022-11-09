JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. During the event, students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties, and shoes to build a career wardrobe. Join us this Sunday, September 11 from 5:00-8:00pm at JCPenney!

The UCC staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion, how a suit should fit, and how to tie a tie. The JCPenney Hair Salon will be open for free consultations, and Sephora will have beauty consultants available to help guide you in choosing appropriate makeup for a professional setting. The JCPenney Portrait Studio will offer a discounted service for professional headshot packages (appointment required).

All Attendees must have their University Photo ID.

If you have any questions, please email Toni Krebbs or call us at (806) 742-2210.