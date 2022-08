Payroll & Tax Services is excited to announce a new online Lump Sum Vacation Certification form. The new form will become available on September 1st and can be accessed from the forms page on the Payroll & Tax website , or the Payroll & Tax section of the Raiderlink portal. The new web form will allow employees to fill out and submit the form entirely online. No printing or scanning required.

For questions or more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu Posted:

8/31/2022



Originator:

Kyle Bell



Email:

kyle.bell@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental