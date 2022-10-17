The purpose of the Faculty Travel Grants from the Office of Research & Innovation is to assist with costs associated with travel for faculty to conduct research or to present their research and scholarship at major prestigious conferences in their field of study. Each grant is competitive and is meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes. These grants are intended to help faculty increase research productivity, publications, and where appropriate, grant proposal submissions. Priority will be given to those faculty whose research or conference participation will lead to clearly articulated outcomes, such as publications, external funding submissions, collaborations, or other scholarly accomplishments.

For Spring 2023, travel awards of up to $1,000 will be available for domestic and international travel. These funds can be used to cover accommodation costs, transportation costs, and incidentals according to the rules established by Texas Tech's Office of Travel Services and the applicant's college and department. For Spring 2023, these funds can be used to cover registration fees for online/virtual conferences where the faculty member will be presenting work. Funding can also be used to support graduate student or post-doc registration fees for in-person or virtual conferences, so long as the applicant/faculty member is presenting at the conference. All arrangements, reimbursements, or other travel related activities should be managed by the business manager in the applicant's department or unit.

Eligibility :

The Faculty Travel Grants are open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, or research faculty at Texas Tech. Faculty may only receive travel funding assistance once each academic year. Again, the intent of these travel grants is to assist faculty who, without this grant, would be unable to travel to conduct research, data collection, or present their work. Priority will be given to faculty who have never received a Faculty Travel Grant from OR&I and to those who have not received other funding from OR&I during the past twelve months. Priority will also be given to pre-tenure or untenured faculty.

Deadlines and Travel Dates :

Requests for Spring 2023 travel (January 1 through May 31, 2023) will be accepted via InfoReady until 11:59 PM on November 4, 2022.

Applying: