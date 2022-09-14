The University Library offers a series of workshops great for new students and upperclassmen alike. Some workshops include:

1. Keep Calm and go to Document Delivery: Learn how to access books or other materials, whether online or in-person, with our Document Delivery team.

2. #Wellness Wednesdays with Erin Burns: Improve physical health with yoga and walking groups with our own Erin Burns.

3. Crocheting and Sewing: We have new crafting courses at the Makerspace to make things such as pencil pouches and square bags.

4. Make with Code, 3D Printing and MORE: Another set of workshops the Makerspace offers workshops on working with digital art and computer science software.

5. Making Note: Mastering Techniques for Taking Useful and Organized Notes Within Academic Courses with Amy Dye-Reeves

You can find the times and locations of each workshop in the following link. Please register in advance.

For more information, contact libraries.reference@ttu.edu.