THE SCHOOL OF ART IS HIRING OFFICE ASSISTANTS

We are seeking a front desk office worker with a cheerful disposition who can assist with various administrative duties pertaining to departmental functions. The ideal candidate should have a strong work ethic, commitment, organizational skills, understanding of the importance of confidentiality, punctuality, and attention to detail. Students working in the Art Office qualify for up to 20 hours a week, we are flexible with your course scheduling. Starting pay is $8.00 - $10.00/hr Major/Essential Functions Administration Provide customer service in person, via walk-ins, phone, and online in the Art Administrative Office Suite in the Art Building

Assist with various projects related to office organization Distribute mail and packages

Read, gather, compile, and prepare reports as assigned

Utilize departmental databases and online systems necessary for the operation of the department

Support other departmental staff as assigned Required Qualifications Basic working knowledge of Microsoft Office. Knowledge of MS Word and Excel is a plus.

Organizational skills and attention to detail along with the flexibility of responsibilities and job duties as assigned.

A student enrolled in at least 6 hours.

Applicants must possess a cumulative AND semester grade point average of 2.0 or above to be hired and to maintain employment. New transfer students may substitute 12 transferred hours from an institution of higher education.

Applicants must be in good academic and judicial standing with the University Preferred Qualifications Any basic design experiences

Experience in a customer service setting.

Demonstrated leadership experience and academic achievement.

Demonstrate a mature and friendly attitude, present a well-groomed appearance, and possess sound decision-making skills.

Minimum of 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours Required Attachments Cover letter

Professional/Personal References

Resume

To Apply:

Go to Red Raider Student Employment Center; https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/



For more information about Red Raider Student Employment Center, please reach out to the TTU Financial Aid Office at 806.742.3681. Posted:

8/26/2022



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

