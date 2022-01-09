If you are a TTU employee, join us to learn how your SECC contributions make a difference to improve the quality of life for those in the local community and beyond. Meet representatives making a positive impact in the Lubbock community and learn their WHY behind their communal efforts. Remarks begin at 3:30pm. Parking is limited, employees are encouraged to use the employee shuttle. Those driving can park in the R-11, Band parking lot.

8/25/2022



Ariea Alexander



ariealex@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/1/2022



Student Union Building, Matador Room, Second Floor



