State of Texas House Bill (HB) 3834, 86th Texas Legislature, mandates that all State agency employees and business partners (with eRaider accounts) complete a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program annually. Updated this fiscal year, the short (10-15 minutes) online training focuses on developing and reinforcing information security practices and procedures that help each of us protect institutional data and information resources. To complete the training, please login to Cornerstone using your eRaider credentials. You can 'launch' your Cybersecurity training from the home page under your Training Schedule.

The State of Texas requires that all Texas Tech Employees and business partners (with eRaider accounts) must complete the Cybersecurity annual training by Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Thank you to those who have completed this training! If you have any questions, please contact the TTU IT Division at 806-742-5151. For technical support, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu Posted:

8/26/2022



Originator:

TTU Office of the CIO



Email:

cio@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of the CIO, TTU





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

